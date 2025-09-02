WhatsApp is testing a new 'Close Friends' feature for Status updates, similar to Instagram. This allows users to share photos, videos, and text updates with a select group, simplifying current privacy settings and offering more control over sharing.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature designed to make Status updates more personal, drawing inspiration from Instagram’s popular ‘Close Friends’ option. This upcoming feature will allow users to share their Status posts—such as photos, short videos, or text updates—with a smaller, more trusted group of contacts rather than their entire list.

WhatsApp Status, much like Instagram Stories, lets users share moments that disappear after 24 hours. Although the feature isn’t as widely used in the U.S., it boasts a massive global audience, with over 1.5 billion users interacting with Status every day, according to Meta.

Current Privacy Settings

Presently, WhatsApp offers users three privacy settings for Status sharing: sharing with all contacts, excluding certain people, or sharing only with a specific group. While the existing “Only Share With” option allows selective sharing, the new Close Friends feature promises to simplify this by creating a permanent, dedicated list of contacts within the privacy settings.

How Close Friends Will Work on WhatsApp

Reports from WABetaInfo reveal that the feature is already visible in the iOS TestFlight beta version. Users will be able to create a Close Friends list once and then choose easily—each time they post a Status—whether it’s visible to everyone or exclusively to their Close Friends group.

To make these updates stand out visually, Status posts shared with Close Friends will feature a distinct coloured ring, clearly marking them as intended for a private audience. Importantly, WhatsApp will keep the membership of this Close Friends list private; no notifications will be sent when someone is added or removed. This approach gives users complete control and discretion over their sharing preferences.