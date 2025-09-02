Image Credit : Getty

WhatsApp is changing the power of using a feature that removes all the chats from your feed. The "disappearing chats" functionality of the messaging app is now being tested to function for as little as one hour and far less than twenty-four hours.

Indeed, these modifications are already being evaluated in the WhatsApp Android beta version, and it appears that the business may make them publicly available in the upcoming months. Important texts are sent, seen, and then deleted from the app—a privacy element that even WhatsApp is unable to recover.