WhatsApp testing feature to support DND on iOS, location stickers for Android

The functionality is presently utilising a new iOS 15 API. The functionality would essentially display a new label in the call history for iPhone users indicating that the call was hushed by Do Not Disturb.

WhatsApp, Meta's instant messaging app WhatsApp is developing a new feature that detects whether an iOS user has activated Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. In addition, WhatsApp has been discovered to be working on updated location stickers for Android.

The functionality, discovered by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, is meant to assist Apple users in determining the cause of a missed call. The functionality is presently utilising a new iOS 15 API. The functionality would essentially display a new label in the call history for iPhone users indicating that the call was hushed by Do Not Disturb. According to reports, this information will be saved on the user's device and would not be shared with WhatsApp.

The capability is now being tested with iOS 15 users on TestFlight and will be available to consumer users soon.

Separately, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.13.16 is said to have updated location stickers. The update is supposed to include a new drawing editor with three designs. This functionality is said to be accessible to a small number of Android beta users, as well as some on an older beta version.

WhatsApp just increased the number of people who may be added to a group from 256 to 512. The update for WhatsApp is now accessible to all users, albeit they may have to wait a few days before seeing the new Group function on their app. The procedure for adding 512 people to a group remains the same.

