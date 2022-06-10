WhatsApp's new feature enables users to create a group with up to 512 members

Also, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to change the names of their associated devices to corporate accounts.

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will allow users to establish and join larger groups. This means that users can create WhatsApp groups with up to 512 members.

The capability was previously exclusively available to Android and iOS beta testers. The business announced the feature to build larger groups earlier this year for the uninitiated.

The feature is claimed to have been made available to most users on Friday. Don't worry if you haven't been able to use the feature yet. You will likely receive it within the next 24 hours.

If you wish to see if the feature is available, create a group and look at the top of the page to see how many people you can invite.

It's worth noting that this isn't the only group function available to WhatsApp users this year. The company is also getting ready to launch the Communities feature, which has been in the works for some time.

Also, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to change the names of their associated devices to corporate accounts. Following WABetaInfo.com, a website that tracks WhatsApp upgrades, the update will be accessible to corporate accounts that use the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp also focuses on providing WhatsApp Business accounts with premium subscription plans and extra features. A paid subscription package gives corporate accounts access to additional services.

"Businesses will be able to link and name up to 10 devices to the same WhatsApp account, and create a personal custom business link, thanks to WhatsApp Premium. However, there is a correction; it appears that renaming a linked device is a free service," as per WABetaInfo.com. On Sunday, the feature was rolled out to select business accounts.

