7 hacks to increase Air Conditioner cooling in summer; Check
Is your AC blowing air like a cooler? Boost its cooling with these 7 easy tricks. Learn how filter cleaning, correct temperature settings, and proper room management can make your AC more efficient and colder
| Updated : May 19 2025, 09:42 AM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Freepik
Tips to increase AC cooling
Continuous AC use in summer reduces its cooling. Clean the AC filter every 10 to 15 days, as when it's dirty, airflow is blocked, reducing cooling.
26
Image Credit : Freepik
Protect the compressor from dust and dirt
Keep the AC's outdoor unit, the compressor, in an open space, but ensure it's free from dust and dirt, as this hinders heat dissipation and reduces cooling.
36
Image Credit : Freepik
Set the thermostat to the right temperature
For long-lasting AC cooling, set it to 24-26°C. This temperature is perfect for cooling and energy efficiency, lowering your electricity bill.
46
Image Credit : Freepik
Use a fan with the AC
For faster AC cooling, use a fan on speed 3 or 4. This circulates the cool air evenly, reducing the load on the AC.
56
Image Credit : Freepik
Block out sunlight
Rooms with direct sunlight experience reduced AC cooling. Use thick curtains or sun-reflective blinds to block sunlight.
66
Image Credit : Freepik
Seal the corners
If your AC isn't cooling, air might be escaping. Seal gaps in doors and windows to prevent air leakage.
