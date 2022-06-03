WhatsApp working on 'New Unread Chats Filter' for Desktop Beta

WhatsApp was spotted last month introducing new chat filters to make it easier for users to find their unread, contact, non-contact, and group chats.

WhatsApp has begun testing a chat filter that will allow you to view all of your unread chats quickly. The unread chats filter is initially available to WhatsApp Desktop app beta testers. However, it is expected that regular users will be able to access it on the desktop version and WhatsApp for Android and iOS shortly. Separately, WhatsApp appears to be working on a feature that will allow users to view poll results. Through its Universal Windows Platform release, the instant messaging app also tests its 'View Once' feature for photos and videos on Windows.

Following WABetaInfo reports, WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2221.0 includes an unread chats filter. It will allow users to view all of their unread chats at once. Furthermore, users can turn off the filter by tapping the filter button again or selecting the Clear filter option on the screen.

WhatsApp was spotted last month introducing new chat filters to make it easier for users to find their unread, contact, non-contact, and group chats. The feature was initially available to business users, and it is said to be in testing for the app's desktop version.

The details of when chat filters will be available to WhatsApp users on Android and iOS have yet to be announced. However, WABetaInfo suggests that the same experience will be available to all users in the future.

Aside from beta testing the unread chats filter, WhatsApp has been seen working on the ability to view the results of polls conducted within the app. According to WABetaInfo, some references to the development have been spotted on WhatsApp for iOS beta 22.12.0.73. Users will see the most voted option at the top as the 'Top Option,' followed by others. Users would also see the percentage of votes cast for each option, but they would not be able to see who voted for which option.

Since March, WhatsApp has been working on a group polls feature. The feature was made available to some beta testers in April, but it has yet to be available.

WhatsApp has begun testing its 'View Once' feature for photos and videos on WhatsApp for Windows via its UWP version. According to WABetaInfo, the feature in question has been included in WhatsApp for Windows beta version 2.2221.4.0.

Last year, the 'View Once' feature was introduced for mobile WhatsApp users. It allows you to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once. WhatsApp was spotted in April bringing 'View Once' photos and videos to Windows users. However, the feature was not previously available for testing.

The latest Windows app also adds voice notes support to WhatsApp, allowing users to send voice messages from a desktop or laptop. It would persuade some users to upgrade to the UWP version, which is currently in beta testing and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp has also released WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.2.13.6, allowing users to share documents up to 2GB in size. The increase from the current size limit of 100MB was first announced in April.

While beta testers will be able to share document files of up to 2GB due to the update, media files such as photos and videos will continue to have a file size limit of 16GB on WhatsApp.

Also Read: WhatsApp to introduce new feature which enables users to edit sent messages

Also Read: Instagram introduces AMBER Alerts to help find missing children; Know all about it

Also Read: 5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022