WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature allowing users to create and customize AI chatbots. This feature, currently in beta testing for Android, lets users define the chatbot's personality, appearance, and purpose.

Have you noticed an inactivity in your WhatsApp inbox? You may soon be able to establish a conversation with a new AI companion. WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to design their own AI-powered chatbots and completely customize them to their preferences. Through Meta's AI Studio, this capability has already been made available on Instagram and Messenger. With the help of this functionality, customers may communicate to their personalized AI chatbot as if they were speaking with a human, describing its goals, personality, and even looks.

WhatsApp is presently using the 2.25.18.4 update on the Google Play Store to roll out the bespoke AI chatbot functionality to a restricted group of Android beta testers, according to WABetaInfo. According to reports, the capability was first seen in early iterations of the "Create an AI" application earlier this year. This feature's release aligns with Meta's strategy to integrate more AI experiences into applications such as WhatsApp.

How will WhatsApp's new ‘Create AI’ feature work?

The report goes into further detail on WhatsApp's "Create an AI" feature, which lets users customize AI companions to suit their own requirements. Users may design the chatbot to be their productivity helper, digital coach, or just a fun way to kill time. Users will even have the ability to customise the bot's appearance, role, personality features, and conversational tone.

While Android users in the beta program can test the functionality now, consumers will have to wait for the official version before using it. After selecting "Create AI," users may start by providing up to 1,000 characters of prompts that outline their goals for the AI. WhatsApp provides role recommendations and personality templates based on this information.

The AI may serve as a coach for mental wellbeing, a teacher, a mentor, or an assistant. Users may next select a tone, such as energizing, serene, or motivating, and even create their own avatar by following prompts or using recommendations. To specify the purpose and goal of their AI helper, users may also come up with a slogan.

After creating their chatbot, users have the option to publish it on social media or with friends or groups by creating a link or keeping it private for their own usage. An AI that facilitates language acquisition, for example, may be shared in study groups by its creator. In the meanwhile, those who are creating productivity or journaling bots might want to keep them confidential.