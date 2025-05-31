WhatsApp has introduced four new features for its Status section to make it more interactive. The messaging app owned by Meta is now introducing features including photo stickers, customizable layouts, the upload Yours tool, and the option to upload music recordings as stickers. In the upcoming months, it is anticipated that all users will receive these changes gradually.

In the official announcement blog post, Meta states, "We're adding four new WhatsApp Status features that give you new ways to express yourself through collaging, music, and stickers." Let's quickly review all of WhatsApp's planned features and their usage instructions.

Create collages with new layout feature

The new Layout feature is one of the most prominent improvements that Meta is introducing for WhatsApp. Users may make collages from within the app thanks to this functionality. Using the integrated editing capabilities, users will be able to select up to six images and arrange them into a collage. This tool will allow them to post highlights from a vacation, event, or even daily photos in a manner that is more visually appealing, akin to Instagram.

Songs sharing and musical stickers

Like Instagram, WhatsApp just added music functionality to stories. Users may easily publish a song as their Status using the More with Music functionality. WhatsApp also lets users make music stickers, which let you put your favorite song over a selfie or photo to transform it into a dynamic audio-visual post.

Photo stickers

Photo stickers are another interesting feature that has been added. With the help of this function, users may create a personalized sticker out of any photo, altering its size, shape, and cropping. "Make a sticker out of a picture and post it on your status. Editing it to the proper size and form will be possible," explains Meta.

Add Yours — a new collaboration feature

The new Add Yours feature gives WhatsApp Status a collaborative aspect, much like interactive formats found on other platforms like Facebook and Instagram. In order to encourage others to contribute their own material, users will be able to submit a picture or video along with a suggestion such as "Best coffee moment" or "Throwback pic."

According to Meta, WhatsApp intends to improve individual expression while upholding the platform's privacy-first philosophy and end-to-end encryption.