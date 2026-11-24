Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated after stepping down amid controversy, sparking huge celebrations at headquarters. His return drove a 31.48% stock surge, adding $952 billion in market value. Huang apologised and vowed to become a better leader.

American tech billionaire and AI giant Nvidia’s co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been reinstated as its top executive and received a hero's welcome at the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, November 23.

Jensen Huang returned to the helm of Nvidia 11 days after he stepped down from the role following allegations of extramarital affairs, including relationships with Nvidia employees and a woman identified as Alice Huang, suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, which had sparked a leadership crisis and national security scrutiny at the chipmaker.

Huang’s return as CEO of the AI giant saw the company’s shares jump 31.48% to close at $165.05 on Monday, adding roughly $952 billion in market value, the largest single-day gain for any stock in U.S. market history.

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‘I Don’t Have a Computer’

Jensen Huang’s return as CEO of Nvidia has sparked celebrations inside the company’s headquarters, with employees and staff packing three floors of the lobby to cheer, applaud, and chant “Jensen! Jensen! Jensen!” as he walked back in.

However, the veteran executive tried to lighten the mood right away, joking that he did not even have a computer to work on his first day back and hoping the IT department would hand him an RTX Spark, which is Nvidia’s AI-focused superchip platform designed to power next-generation Windows laptops and compact desktop PCs.

“This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I'm hoping it's an RTX Spark,” Huang quipped, drawing laughter from the employees and staff inside the company’s headquarters.

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Jensen Huang, who started Nvidia back in 1993 alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, has evolved into one of the world’s most influential technology leaders, transforming the graphics-chip maker into the backbone of the global artificial intelligence boom.

His return to the helm after an 11-day turbulent period not only steadied investor nerves on Wall Street, but also underscored the deep loyalty he commands among Nvidia’s workforce.

‘I’m Terribly Sorry’

Further speaking on his return to Nvidia’s Santa Clara headquarters, Jensen Huang struck an emotional note after his opening joke, apologising directly to employees for the turmoil and promising to be ‘a better CEO the second time around.’

“I want to thank all of you. I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back.” Jensen told his employees.

“Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around,” he added.

After Jensen Huang stepped down from his role as Nvidia’s CEO, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress was appointed interim chief executive officer to steer the chipmaker through the leadership transition, and she has now returned to her previous role following Huang’s reinstatement.

Jensen Huang is expected to further boost investor confidence and steady Nvidia’s long-term artificial intelligence roadmap as the chipmaker moves past the leadership turmoil, even as its independent internal review remains ongoing.

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