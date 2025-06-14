The watchOS 26 update brings exciting new features to compatible Apple Watch models, including an AI workout buddy, smarter notifications, enhanced double tap functionality, and live translation.

The iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 versions have received the most attention, but Apple has given the WatchOS 26 version similar attention for Watch users. Later this year, the firm plans to introduce a number of improvements to the Apple Watch models, one of which is the new Liquid Glass interface design. However, Apple AI will power further health-related enhancements that will evaluate your data and notify you of its state.

The Apple Watch models that will receive the watchOS 26 update are listed here, along with the additions that customers may anticipate.

watchOS 26 Update: Which Apple Watch models are compatible?

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

These Apple Watch models will support the new watchOS 26 update if you pair them with iPhone 11 or higher models running on the iOS 26 version this year.

watchOS 26 update: Check out new features

AI workout buddy

Apple is employing artificial intelligence (AI) to create a workout companion that evaluates your fitness data to provide real-time regular monitoring and recommendations for more effective approaches to achieve the desired outcomes. You essentially have a workout partner conversing with you while you run both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, Apple is adjusting its program to motivate users both before and during exercise.

Although the functionality is now only available in English, the business intends to provide support for more languages in the upcoming months. Up until now, Apple's AI-powered features have served no useful purpose. Hopefully, the exercise buddy will live up to the hype.

Notifications get smarter

Based on the background noise in your immediate vicinity, Apple Watch notifications will now intelligently determine how loud or silent the alerts should be. Although it won't make the news as such, this might be quite useful for notifications about message and app updates, which consumers will eventually come to value.

Double tap feature

Double tapping was introduced by Apple with the watchOS 10 version, but the latest watchOS 26 update offers a new method of using the Apple Watch without touching the screen. With the latest watchOS 26 update, you can simply flick your wrist to turn off all of the Apple Watch's call and message notifications.

Live translation

Live translation, which was demonstrated at WWDC 2025 earlier this week, is the second Apple AI capability that Watch users will be able to use. When Apple Watch users get talks in many languages, the new function will be useful in the Messages app.

To utilise the Apple AI function, which supports English (US and UK), French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Chinese, you must have a Watch Series 9 or later model.