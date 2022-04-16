Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to deactivate your Twitter account? Here is a step-by-step guide

    Regrettably, Twitter has recently become a hub of disinformation and hate speech. If you believe that being on the platform is no longer productive, you can opt to quit or take a vacation from it.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Twitter, the micro-blogging service that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is attempting to purchase, allows users to share a wide range of information. Creativity abounds on the microblogging site, with unique films, photographs, and memes. Furthermore, it is the preferred location for major announcements and is frequently utilised by authorities to communicate information.

    Here are the steps below to delete your Twitter account using a browser.

    Step 1: Go to the Twitter website and sign in to your account.
    Step 2: On the homepage, click the three-dot 'More' icon in the lower left corner of the screen.
    Step 3: Next, click on the 'Settings and privacy' tab.
    Step 4: Select 'Your account.'
    Step 5: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the 'Deactivate your account' button.
    Step 6: You must confirm the termination of your account by selecting 'Deactivate.'
    Step 7: Twitter will prompt you to confirm the deactivation one more before the account is officially disabled.

    Here's how to delete your Twitter account using the Twitter app.

    Step 1: Launch the Twitter app and ensure you are logged in to your account.
    Step 2: Then, on your profile, select 'Settings and privacy.'
    Step 3: Select 'Account.'
    Step 4: Click the 'Deactivate your account' button.
    Step 5: Verify the deactivation.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
