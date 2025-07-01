Vivo is launching the X200 FE, a compact flagship smartphone in India. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU, triple camera system powered by ZEISS, and a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Vivo is gearing up to launch the X200 FE, its next compact flagship in India, a photography-first smartphone designed for users who want performance in a smaller form factor. The corporation has disclosed important features, and these are what it would look like for Indian customers, even if the launch date has not yet been formally announced.

Vivo X200 FE: What can you expect?

The X200 FE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU. Rumour has it that the phone will include 12GB or 16GB of RAM in addition to 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. Vivo's debut into the small flagship market is the X200 FE, which has a 6.31-inch flat AMOLED screen housed in a thin 7.99 mm frame.

ZEISS Professional Imaging powers the smartphone's triple camera configuration. The system consists of an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with a digital zoom of up to 100x, and a 50MP primary sensor.

The device's endurance is maintained despite its thin appearance. Its IP68/IP69 certifications and Shield Glass protection make it water- and dust-resistant, making it perfect for active lives and travel.

A 6,500 mAh battery that supports 90W rapid charging is housed within. Vivo has not stated if wireless charging would be included in the smartphone.

The X200 FE will come pre-installed with Funtouch OS 15. Luxe Black and Amber Yellow will be the two possible finishes for the smartphone.

In the upcoming weeks, the X200 FE is anticipated to make its debut in India. There will probably be more information about availability and cost shortly. According to online leaks, it may cost less than Rs 70,000.

The Xiaomi 15, the Samsung Galaxy S25, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the recently released OnePlus 13s will all be competitors of the gadget in the Indian market.