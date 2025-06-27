Vivo is launching the X200 FE in India soon, featuring a compact design, powerful specs, and fast charging. The phone boasts a 6.31-inch display, triple rear cameras with ZEISS lenses, and a large battery with 90W fast charging.

Vivo is determined not to fall behind the OnePlus 13s, which started the trend of compact phones in India. The business is now aiming to introduce a new handset with a form factor that is easier on the hands. Although Vivo has not yet formally announced the X200 FE's arrival date in India, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed a website just for the incoming device, indicating that it will happen soon.

Vivo X200 FE: Expected specifications

It has been revealed that the Vivo X200 FE sports a 6.31-inch display and is less than 8 mm thick. Additionally, it has been reported that the phone would have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens in addition to two 50MP ZEISS-branded lenses. However, there is currently no information available on the sensor that Vivo plans to employ with these specific lenses.

Scroll to load tweet…

The forthcoming phone, the X200 FE, is expected to include a 6,500 mAh battery pack with support for 90 W wired fast charging, continuing the trend of big battery sizes despite its compact form factor.

Additionally, it will have an IP68 and IP69 classification for water and dust resistance, which means it should be able to tolerate hot and cold water jets from any direction and be fully immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU, which was most recently seen in the Vivo T4 Ultra, will power the X200 FE in terms of performance. It has also been verified that the phone runs Vivo's FunTouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, and has UFS 3.1 storage.

In India, the X200 FE will come in four different colour options: Black Luxe, Pink Vibe, Yellow Glow, and Blue Breeze.

Vivo X200 FE: Expected price

The Vivo X200 FE may retail for about Rs 55,000 when it launches in India, if leaks are to be believed. Please take notice, though, that this is not the phone's actual pricing; Vivo will only disclose it during the launch.