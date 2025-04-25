The Vivo T4 5G and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion are both vying for attention in the sub-Rs 25,000 price range. This comparison examines their design, display, performance, camera, and price to help you decide which phone is the right fit for you.

The Vivo T4 5G, Vivo's newest low-cost smartphone, was just released in India. It will immediately compete with Motorola's newly released Edge 60 Fusion in the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone price range. Check out our comparison to discover which would be a better choice for you if you're seeking to buy a new phone and these two are on your list of top choices.

Vivo T4 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Design and display

The 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED screen of the Vivo T4 5G has a maximum brightness of 5,000 nits (1300 nits in HBM). IP65 water and dust protection for water and splash resistance, as well as military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification for durability, are included.

The 6.7-inch all-curved pOLED screen of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a resolution of 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels). A refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits are all supported by the panel. It also supports HDR10+ and has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Water Touch 3.0 technology has also been included by Motorola.

Vivo T4 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What's under the hood?

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and Adreno 720 GPU power the phone. It has 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of software, the phone comes pre-installed with Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 UI on top of Android 15. With this gadget, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has pledged three years of security fixes and two years of software upgrades.

The device's internal components include 256GB of uMCP storage, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 SoC. The phone has microSD expansion up to 1TB for consumers that need more capacity. It runs on the Hello UI of Android 15, and it promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security fixes.

Vivo T4 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Camera

With a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor that supports Aura light, the Vivo T4 has two cameras. A 32MP camera on the front is used for video calls and selfies.

For Edge 60 Fusion, the smartphone's optics include a 50MP Sony LYT700C main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). A 13MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture is included with it. A 32MP selfie camera with 4K video recording capabilities is located on the front.

Vivo T4 vs Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Price

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model of the Vivo T4 costs Rs 21,999, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model costs Rs 23,999, and the top-tier 12GB RAM/256GB storage model costs Rs 25,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion costs Rs. 22,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs. 24,999.