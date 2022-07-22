Twitter users can now share Spaces clips on iOS, Android devices

Twitter Spaces allows a big group of individuals to communicate, and the file may be recorded and shared with other users. "The testing went smoothly. Clipping is now available to everyone on iOS and Android web! " the firm tweeted about it.

Twitter has announced that users can now share Twitter Spaces clips on their Android and iOS devices. The business has just announced that it would begin testing a new clipping tool for Spaces. The functionality is now being sent out to all users.

"The testing went smoothly. Clipping is now available to everyone on iOS and Android web! " the firm tweeted about it. The functionality is currently inaccessible to Twitter web users. However, the platform stated that help is "on the way."

Users may now make 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share with others on the microblogging site with this functionality. Users may utilise the new capability to increase interest in their Spaces while also emphasising select sections of a broadcast without having to post the complete recording.

Also Read | Twitter launches topics in Tamil for smartphones, web users; Details here

Clubhouse, the social audio software that inspired the creation of Twitter Spaces, released its clipping function in September. The function allows live listeners in public rooms to record and share the most recent 30 seconds of audio.

Meanwhile, the microblogging site recently announced that it has begun testing a potential new feature called "custom-built timelines," starting with one centred on The Bachelorette. The Bachelorette personalised Timeline will be accessible for 10 weeks on the web as a "limited test" for a "small number" of people in the United States and Canada.

Also Read | Apple to follow footsteps of Microsoft, Google; likely to slow down hiring process