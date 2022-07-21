Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter launches topics in Tamil for smartphones, web users; Details here

    Tamil is the third most popular language on the service in India, and Tamil topics will allow people to choose and personalise the content that they want to see on their home timeline, whether it's more tweets on artists such as Vijay, Rajinikanth, A.R. Rahman, or sports teams such as Chennai Super Kings.

    Twitter launches topics in Tamil for smartphones web users Details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Twitter stated that it is releasing Tamil topics for all Android, iOS, and web users who have specified Tamil as their preferred language. According to the company, the launch is part of Twitter's commitment to build for India and serve the country's diverse and multilingual audiences. It will help people with Tamil as their primary language find the most relevant and interesting conversations in the language across literature, music, poetry, and much more.

    Tamil is the third most popular language on the service in India, and Tamil topics will allow people to choose and personalise the content that they want to see on their home timeline, whether it's more tweets on artists such as Vijay, Rajinikanth, A.R. Rahman, or sports teams such as Chennai Super Kings.

    "Through features like Spaces, Twitter has expanded the breadth and size of real-time communication and connection. In fact, Tamil audiences were early adopters of Spaces, and to honour their excitement, we launched a customised #TamilSpaces emoji," said Cheryl-Ann Couto, Head of Partners at Twitter India, in a statement.

    Also Read | Apple to follow footsteps of Microsoft, Google; likely to slow down hiring process

    "Through Topics and #OnlyOnTwitter activations in Tamil, such as the recent #FanTweets video with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and a 'Voice Tweet from Rajnikanth' on the occasion of #15YearsOfSivaji, we are bringing relevant and exclusive content to people and trying to help them connect directly with the things they care about as well as with one another. We are thrilled to be able to support and elevate the great community that surrounds all things Tamil Twitter as it continues to expand," she said.

    In 2019, Twitter introduced topics for the first time, and the following year, it premiered in Hindi. There are currently over 15,000 subjects available in 13 languages, with about 280 million users following at least one of these topics.

    Twitter topics use machine learning to locate tweets on a given topic. When a person follows a topic, they will receive tweets from a slew of accounts that are experts, fans, or simply have a lot to say about that topic on Twitter.

    Also Read | Apple working on a search engine to take on Google? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want a break from WhatsApp Here s how to disappear from app without deleting it gcw

    Want a break from WhatsApp? Here's how to disappear from app without deleting it

    Redmi K50i launched in India 5 reasons why it should be your next phone gcw

    Redmi K50i launched in India; 5 reasons why it should be your next phone

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10 Here s all about it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10; Here's all about it

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Nothing Phone 1 to be available from July 21 firm says pre order customers to be prioritised gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    Recent Stories

    Liger Trailer Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan Ananya Panday Mike Tyson drb

    Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday

    Anand Bakshi Birth Anniversary Legendary lyricist bagged 40 Filmfare nominations but won only 4

    Anand Bakshi Birth Anniversary: Legendary lyricist bagged 40 Filmfare nominations, but won only 4

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update - adt

    TNEA 2022: Application deadline extended; know latest update

    US Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams in official entry list despite participation uncertainty-ayh

    US Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams in official entry list despite participation uncertainty

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details - adt

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details

    Recent Videos

    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon