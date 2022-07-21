Twitter launches topics in Tamil for smartphones, web users; Details here

Tamil is the third most popular language on the service in India, and Tamil topics will allow people to choose and personalise the content that they want to see on their home timeline, whether it's more tweets on artists such as Vijay, Rajinikanth, A.R. Rahman, or sports teams such as Chennai Super Kings.

Twitter stated that it is releasing Tamil topics for all Android, iOS, and web users who have specified Tamil as their preferred language. According to the company, the launch is part of Twitter's commitment to build for India and serve the country's diverse and multilingual audiences. It will help people with Tamil as their primary language find the most relevant and interesting conversations in the language across literature, music, poetry, and much more.

"Through features like Spaces, Twitter has expanded the breadth and size of real-time communication and connection. In fact, Tamil audiences were early adopters of Spaces, and to honour their excitement, we launched a customised #TamilSpaces emoji," said Cheryl-Ann Couto, Head of Partners at Twitter India, in a statement.

"Through Topics and #OnlyOnTwitter activations in Tamil, such as the recent #FanTweets video with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and a 'Voice Tweet from Rajnikanth' on the occasion of #15YearsOfSivaji, we are bringing relevant and exclusive content to people and trying to help them connect directly with the things they care about as well as with one another. We are thrilled to be able to support and elevate the great community that surrounds all things Tamil Twitter as it continues to expand," she said.

In 2019, Twitter introduced topics for the first time, and the following year, it premiered in Hindi. There are currently over 15,000 subjects available in 13 languages, with about 280 million users following at least one of these topics.

Twitter topics use machine learning to locate tweets on a given topic. When a person follows a topic, they will receive tweets from a slew of accounts that are experts, fans, or simply have a lot to say about that topic on Twitter.

