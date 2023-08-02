TweetDeck undergoes branding, now it is called as 'XPro'

The latest product to get the X-treatment is TweetDeck, which is now called XPro to go along with the other X’s on the platform. Over the years, TweetDeck has become an essential managing tool for organizations to let their teams schedule and host social media posts.

When you sign out of your account, the new name for XPro displays, but, like Twitter, the URL does not change. A dependable solution for managing and monitoring several profiles simultaneously is TweetDeck or XPro. Over the years, TweetDeck has become an essential managing tool for organisations to let their teams schedule and host social media posts.

The web app, Android, and iOS apps were recently rebranded to X. According to sources, Tweets on these platforms will soon be referred to as Posts, while Retweets will be referred to as Reposts.

With his X revolution of Twitter, Elon Musk is obviously extending the platform beyond social media. Musk has already expressed interest in creating an all-encompassing programme under the codename X, and it appears that the new Twitter version is moving in that direction.

