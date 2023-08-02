Apple iPhone 15 series update: New leaks reveal key changes, features & design

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 models are said to get some major changes this year. A fresh leak has revealed quite a lot of things about the 2023 iPhones and so, there is very little to imagine.

It's possible that Apple is getting ready to introduce its newest iPhone 15 series in September of this year. The event typically occurs around the second week of the month, however the precise dates have not yet been announced. The regular, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max are the four iPhone 15 variants that Apple is anticipated to introduce. Thankfully, a lot of information regarding the 2023 iPhones has already been released, leaving little room for speculation. Here is what we currently know about the upcoming Apple iPhones.

This year, there will reportedly be some significant modifications to Apple's impending iPhone 15 models. Apple's Dynamic Island display will replace the wide notch on the conventional iPhone 15 model. A punch-hole display was visible. Low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO), a new state-of-the-art display technology, is rumoured to be included in the Pro and Pro Max models.

According to Bloomberg, LIPO can considerably lower the border size from the current 2.2 millimetres on previous iPhones to just 1.5 millimetres. The Apple Watch Series 7 already effectively uses LIPO, resulting in reduced bezels and a bigger display.

Additionally, Apple may eventually retire its proprietary Lightning charger, which has been a part of iPhones since 2012. The widely used USB-C charging protocol is expected to work with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Users now only need to carry one charger to charge all of their gadgets, which streamlines charging procedures. Additionally, greater data transfer speeds will be possible with USB-C for individuals who still choose cable syncing.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are rumoured to keep their current design, but you can anticipate considerable camera upgrades and the top-tier A16 processor from the iPhone 14 Pro series. The Pro versions, in particular, are improving to a faster 3-nanometer processor, enhancing their capabilities.

Most likely, Apple's A17 processor will power the next iPhone 15 Pro variants. Rear cameras on the basic iPhone 15 devices are expected to be 48 megapixels, matching the resolution of the iPhone 14 Pro versions. With this major upgrade, the 12-megapixel sensors used in earlier iPhone models are significantly outperformed. The Pro Max model, on the other hand, is anticipated to include a larger camera module with periscope lenses, enabling optical zoom of up to 5–6x, along with a number of additional cutting-edge sensors, raising the photographic experience to new heights.

The physical mute button, a long-standing characteristic of iPhones, is excitingly being replaced with a more adaptable and programmable "Action Button." Users will be able to manage a number of activities, including the activation of the torch, the Focus mode, and even accessing the Translate app and magnifier within the iPhone's camera app, thanks to this new feature, which was disclosed in the most recent iOS beta version. This programmable button should simplify user interactions and improve the iPhone 15 series' overall usefulness.

