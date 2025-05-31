Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly travels with a daily pill box containing around 20 different medications. According to a New York Times report, “Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use.”

According to the Times of India article, which quotes persons with knowledge of the situation, some of these tablets include strong stimulants and psychedelic chemicals. Some of them are labeled as Adderall, a stimulant that is frequently given for ADHD. He used hallucinogenic mushrooms and ecstasy. According to a picture of the box and witnesses, he also carried a daily prescription box with around 20 tablets, including ones bearing the stimulant Adderall's insignia, the article added.

The CEO of Space X and Tesla has a history of using drugs recreationally, according to a 2024 Wall Street Journal report. An anonymous individual who claims to have been to private meetings with Musk is quoted in the most recent New York Times article as suggesting that Musk also used hallucinogenic mushrooms and Ecstasy "across the United States and in at least one other country."

The tech mogul "had been using ketamine often, sometimes daily, and mixing it with other drugs," the article added. According to a previous article in The Times, he had actually formed a far more severe habit.

Musk has, however, previously disclosed that he was given a prescription for ketamine to treat his depression. He admitted to journalist Don Lemon in March 2024 that he only took "a small amount" of ketamine as a prescription medication for depressed emotions, around once every two weeks.

"You can't really get work done if you've used too much ketamine, and I have a lot of work," he stated. He allegedly told his biographer, "I really don't like doing illegal drugs."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of ketamine, but only as an anesthetic during medical operations. Additionally, it may only be prescribed by physicians with a specific license for mental illnesses like depression. However, the agency has just issued a warning about the hazards involved, especially in light of the actor Matthew Perry's 2023 death.