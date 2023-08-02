OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date in India CONFIRMED! Check specifications, price & other details

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is set to go on sale this week, nearly a month after the phone was unveiled in the country. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC and features a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor.

Nearly a month after its debut at OnePlus's Nord summer launch event, when the company also unveiled the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G selling date in India has finally been confirmed. Starting on August 4, the Nord CE 3 5G will be sold for a starting price of Rs 26,999 in India.

The 6.7-inch 1080p Fluid AMOLED display on the Nord CE 3 5G has a hole punch cutout in the middle and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A fingerprint reader built into the screen manages biometrics. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chip. OxygenOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13, is in charge.

On the back of the phone, there are three cameras: an 8MP ultrawide, a second 2MP macro, and a flagship 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor (also found on the Nord 3 and OnePlus 11). The Nord CE 3 sports a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has an IR blaster and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 162.7x75.5x8.2mm and weighs 184g, according to the company. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, temperature sensor.

Another feature of the Nord CE 3 5G is its 5,000mAh battery, which allows 80W rapid charging. There are two colour options for the phone: Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer. The pricing of the 8GB/128GB OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G model is Rs 26,999. The most expensive phone, with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, costs Rs 28,999.

Starting on August 4 at 12 PM, the Nord CE 3 will be sold through OnePlus's online and physical shops, Amazon, and offline partner channels.

