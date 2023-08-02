Lava Yuva 2 with glass back finish, 90Hz display launched for Rs 6,999; Check details

The Lava Yuva 2 features a 13-megapixel dual AI Rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera with screen flash. It features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a Type-C 10W charger. This makes the Lava Yuva 2 cheaper by Rs 1,000 than the Yuva 2 Pro.

Months after releasing the Yuva 2 Pro, the Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava introduced a new, more affordable Lava Yuva 2 in India. With a few minor adjustments, the Yuva 2 resembles its Pro sister in appearance. The selfie camera is located in a waterdrop-shaped notch on the front of both phones. Instead of three camera sensors, the rear now has two. To maintain its competitive pricing, Lava is also switching from MediaTek to a Unisoc chipset (Unisoc T606).

The Lava Yuva 2 has a 5-megapixel front camera with screen light and a 13-megapixel dual AI rear camera. Additionally, it receives a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an anonymous auto-call recording capability, and two noise-cancelling microphones. It has a Type-C 10W charger and a 5,000 mAh battery.

With Lava's new "Sink" screen display, there is also a 90Hz display. According to the manufacturer, the Sink display aims on offering a "high screen-to-body ratio" and "lower bezels." The waterdrop-shaped notch, which is typical of smartphones in the Rs 10,000 price range, is still present. For the back panel, Lava used a material that resembles glass to improve the appearance.

Although the firm claims a clean and bloatware-free Android experience, the Yuva 2 presently runs on Android 12. Despite Android 14 being on the horizon, an Android 13 upgrade is promised for the smartphone. Additionally, for two years, the phone will get quarterly security patches.

The Lava Yuva 2 is qualified for a "free service at home" service in the event that any problems arise with the handset, much like other Lava phones. The phone's warranty period allows for use of the doorstep service.

Lava has only released one type of the Yuva 2 with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and it costs merely Rs 6,999. As a result, the Lava Yuva 2 is Rs 1,000 less expensive than the Yuva 2 Pro. Colour options remain the same between the two. Customers can choose between Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green colour options. The Yuva 2 will be available across Lava's retail network starting today.

