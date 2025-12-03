Airtel vs Jio 1-Year Prepaid — Full Comparison of Price, Data, OTT & More
Jio and Airtel offer one-year recharge plans with calls, data, and OTT benefits. Let's see which one, Airtel or Jio, offers better value.
1 Year Recharge Plans
To avoid recharge hassles, Jio and Airtel offer great year-long plans. These packs include calls, SMS, and special perks like OTT subscriptions, cloud storage, and more.
Airtel Annual Plan
Airtel has three 365-day plans. A key perk is a free Perplexity Pro subscription. The ₹1,849 plan offers calls/SMS but no data, great for Wi-Fi users. The ₹2,249 plan adds 30GB data.
Jio 1 Year Recharge
Jio's plan includes digital perks like JioTV and a 3-month JioHotstar subscription. The ₹3,599 plan is for heavy data users, offering 2.5GB daily data and unlimited calls.
