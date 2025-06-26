WhatsApp introduces AI-generated summaries for unread messages in group and personal chats. This feature uses Meta AI to condense messages into bullet points, helping users quickly catch up on conversations without reading through extensive backlogs.

WhatsApp will now provide AI-generated summaries of your unread messages. The tool helps users swiftly catch up on unread messages in both personal and group conversations without having to go through mountains of text by using Meta AI to create brief chat summaries. With English support, the service is now being made available to WhatsApp users in the US.

Later this year, WhatsApp plans to progressively extend its distribution to more languages and areas. Summaries of private messages are also a component of Meta's larger strategy to further incorporate artificial intelligence (Meta AI) into the WhatsApp user experience. Instead of opening each chat and going through a lengthy backlog of messages, users will be able to ask Meta AI to describe the information once it is accessible in the app.

Meta AI will then provide a brief synopsis of the interaction by condensing user messages into bullet points when required. Both individual and group chats will be able to use the functionality, which will be particularly helpful in talks with a lot of participants and rapidly growing message volume.

How will this new feature work?

Private Processing is what powers the Message Summaries functionality. Meta claims that this technique is intended to guarantee that neither WhatsApp nor Meta can view the produced summaries or the real content of the messages. Rather, the data is processed by the AI without being exposed to business systems or sent to external servers.

Meta claims that the summaries are produced in a setting that protects privacy. The summaries and messages processed by Meta's AI models are not retained or used to train. This implies that only the person who requests the summary may view the data; neither Meta nor WhatsApp can access it, and it is hidden from the other users in the chat.

Additionally, WhatsApp will not activate the function by default in order to respect user preferences. It will be made available as a manually activated optional feature. Users will have the ability to modify Advanced Chat Privacy settings and even choose which conversations are eligible for AI-powered features such as this.

Whether in a group or personal chat, Meta promises that WhatsApp summaries will remain a private action, with no visible indicator or alert sent to others involved in the conversation.