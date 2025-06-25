WhatsApp has released a new feature allowing users to access the same account on two different mobile phones. This is great news for those who own multiple devices.

Smartphone users are familiar with WhatsApp. Exchanging good morning and good night messages on WhatsApp is a daily ritual. WhatsApp has significantly helped connect people, eliminating the need for constant calls. With increasing usage, WhatsApp has undergone numerous feature updates. Initially limited to chat, it now supports audio and video calls, group calls, business applications, and the popular status feature. Now, WhatsApp has more good news for its users. Those with two mobile phones but struggling to use the same WhatsApp number on both can now rejoice.

One Account on Two Phones: Yes, if you have two phones, you can now use the same WhatsApp account on both. Previously, you couldn't open WhatsApp with the same number on a second device. Now, you can open the same account on up to four devices simultaneously.

How to Open the Same WhatsApp Account on Two Phones:

• Download WhatsApp from the Google Play Store on your second phone.

• Select "Link to Existing Account." This option appears on the WhatsApp welcome screen. Tap it. Do not enter your mobile number here.

• A QR code will appear on your screen. Scan this code using your primary phone where WhatsApp is already active. Before scanning, a couple of steps are required.

• Go to WhatsApp settings on your primary phone. Click on "Linked Devices." Now, scan the QR code.

This will activate WhatsApp on both phones. All chats, messages, and photos will be accessible on both devices.

If the QR code scan doesn't appear, you can log in via WhatsApp Web. The multi-device feature comes with end-to-end encryption, ensuring the complete security of your personal chats and calls.