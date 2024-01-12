Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Silicon Valley's new power couple: Who is Sam Altman's partner Oliver Mulherin & how their love story unfolded

    In a picturesque seaside ceremony in Hawaii, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman married his long-time partner and friend, Oliver Mulherin. The intimate event, attended by a select few, marked a new chapter in the life of the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    In a heartwarming ceremony against the backdrop of Hawaii's serene seaside, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, celebrated a momentous milestone by marrying his best friend and partner, Oliver Mulherin. The intimate affair, attended by a select few, was followed by the couple's announcement on Instagram, with Mulherin expressing his joy at marrying the love of his life. This article delves into the private life of this power couple, shedding light on Oliver Mulherin's background, their relationship, and the significance of Altman's openness about his personal journey.

    Oliver Mulherin: A Low-Profile Australian Coder

    Despite being in a relationship with one of the tech industry's prominent figures, Mulherin has managed to maintain a low public profile. With less than 600 followers on his private Instagram account, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

    Mulherin, an Australian coder, studied computer science at the University of Melbourne and has worked on AI-related projects. His expertise extends to the Internet of Things (IoT), and he joined the IOTA Foundation in 2018.

    Also read: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he 'hates' the name ChatGPT; here's why (WATCH)

    Mulherin's professional journey includes a stint as a software engineer at Meta, where he contributed for over two years before leaving the company in November 2022.

    Altman and Mulherin share a house in San Francisco's Russian Hill, a residence purchased by Altman for a substantial sum of $27 million, according to reports.

    Sam Altman: A Tech Trailblazer with a Personal Journey

    Sam Altman, at 38, is a renowned figure in the world of artificial intelligence, leading OpenAI to new heights. His early life in Missouri and supportive upbringing played a crucial role in shaping his confidence and success.

    Altman, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the most influential people in AI, has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He came out during high school, challenging discriminatory views and promoting tolerance and acceptance.

    Also read: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says Muslims in tech world fear retaliation if they speak up amid Gaza conflict

    Before Oliver, Altman had a nine-year relationship with Nick Sivo, his co-founder at Loopt. The couple separated after Loopt was acquired by Green Dot Corporation in 2012.

    Altman's openness about his struggles with mental health, including a sabbatical to address founder's depression, reflects his commitment to addressing and destigmatizing mental health challenges in the entrepreneurial community.

    The Power Couple's Relationship

    Altman and Mulherin made one of their first public appearances at a White House dinner hosted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite Altman's influential status, the couple prefers to keep their relationship private, with Mulherin maintaining a low public profile.

    In an interview last year, Altman shared that Mulherin loves big families, and the couple plans to have children soon.

    Altman's openness about his sexual orientation holds significance in an industry where LGBTQ+ representation can still face challenges.

    Discrimination and microaggressions persist in Silicon Valley, hindering accurate diversity assessment. Altman's story becomes pivotal in dismantling barriers and fostering inclusivity.

    Altman's journey, from coming out in high school to being an influential leader in AI, serves as inspiration for those facing similar challenges.

    Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin's wedding not only marks a joyous personal celebration but also highlights the importance of openness and inclusivity in the tech industry. Altman's journey, from his formative years to becoming a leader in artificial intelligence, underscores the need for a supportive and accepting environment. As the couple embarks on this new chapter, their story serves as a beacon for progress and understanding in both personal and professional realms.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
