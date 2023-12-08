Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he 'hates' the name ChatGPT; here's why (WATCH)

    In a recent interview with comedian Trevor Noah on the podcast "What Now?", Sam Altman expressed a distinct dislike for the moniker "ChatGPT," citing it as a "horrible name" that lacks the creativity one would expect from a marketer.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    In just over a year since its launch in November 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT has become a household name, boasting an impressive 100 million monthly active users. However, despite its phenomenal success, a surprising revelation has emerged from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – he doesn't like the name. In a recent interview with comedian Trevor Noah on the podcast "What Now?", Altman expressed a distinct dislike for the moniker "ChatGPT," citing it as a "horrible name" that lacks the creativity one would expect from a marketer.

    Despite being the driving force behind AI and ChatGPT's meteoric rise to popularity, Altman confessed, "ChatGPT is a horrible name. It's not something any marketer would ever choose."

    Also read: India using AI in real-life use cases rather than compete with Elon Musk or Sam Altman: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Altman's gripe with the name stems from its perceived limitation in effectively communicating the technology's vast potential. While "GPT" accurately describes the underlying Generative Pre-trained Transformer technology, the inclusion of "Chat" may inadvertently restrict the public's perception of the tool's capabilities.

    In the interview, Altman acknowledged the challenge of changing such a well-established brand name, stating, "It's a horrible name, but it may be too ubiquitous to ever change." This sentiment highlights the dual-edged nature of success – while ChatGPT has achieved widespread recognition, its name, according to Altman, falls short of capturing the true essence of the revolutionary AI technology it represents.

    The drama surrounding Altman and OpenAI took an unexpected turn when Altman was abruptly fired as CEO. Three days later, Microsoft announced his hiring, leaving the public bewildered and speculating about the reasons behind this dramatic shift in leadership. Rumors of internal disagreements over the direction of OpenAI and its flagship product, ChatGPT, began to circulate.

    It appeared that Altman's ambitious vision for democratizing AI clashed with the board's focus on profitability. However, the story took another unexpected twist as Altman did not join Microsoft as anticipated. Instead, he was reinstated as the CEO of OpenAI, while a few members of the board of directors resigned from their positions.

    Also read: 'Sound on': ChatGPT Voice feature is now free for all; Here's how you can use it

    The peculiar sequence of events has added an extra layer of intrigue to the ChatGPT saga, raising questions about the dynamics within OpenAI and the future direction of the organization. Despite Altman's personal misgivings about the name, ChatGPT continues to thrive as a symbol of the growing influence of AI in our daily lives, leaving both enthusiasts and skeptics eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this groundbreaking technology.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
