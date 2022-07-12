Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp expands message reactions feature, adds more emojis; Know how to use it

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, introduced the message responses function earlier this year. The feature, however, is restricted to a few emojis. WhatsApp is now following Instagram's lead and allowing users to respond to messages with any emoji they like.

    In a Facebook post, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp is now allowing users to respond to messages with any emoji. With the message, Zuckerberg also included a few of his favourite emoticons. This comes just a few months after the business enabled customers to respond to messages online. Previously, WhatsApp users could only respond to messages with six emojis.

    By long-pressing a message, users may access all of the emojis to which they can respond. This brings up a menu featuring the previous six emojis as well as a "+" symbol. When you click the + button, a menu will appear with all of the existing emojis, ranging from happy faces to new emojis like the saluting emoji and the melting face.

    This isn't the first time we've heard that new emojis would be added to WhatsApp message replies. The functionality, which has been in testing for a few versions on both Android and iOS, brings WhatsApp's feature up to level with other Meta-owned messaging services that enable users to respond to messages with emojis. The function is presently being rolled out, so if it hasn't appeared on your WhatsApp yet, it will in the coming days.

    In a Tweet, WhatsApp also announced the extension of message responses. "Since you requested, all emoji reactions are here!" the report added, adding that the feature is now available on all Android and iOS devices.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
