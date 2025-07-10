Image Credit : Samsung website

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the more reasonably priced Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE have all been formally released into foreign countries by Samsung. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, the thinnest of the three, is Samsung's slimmest folding gadget to yet. This flagship is exceptional since it has a large 200MP primary camera and a Snapdragon CPU.

The Flip 7 series, on the other hand, uses Exynos chipsets and features a thin, portable design that prioritises mobility and elegance. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE stands out as the most affordable of the three models, providing a well-rounded feature set at a more reasonable cost.

Pre-orders for Samsung's newest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, have begun. Officially, these gadgets will be available for purchase on July 25.