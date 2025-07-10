A viral video claims The Simpsons predicted Diogo Jota’s death, but no such episode exists — here’s the truth behind the hoax and the real tragedy.

In the age of viral videos and algorithm-driven content, separating fact from fiction has become a daily challenge. The latest hoax making the rounds online hits particularly hard — because it’s tied to grief, celebrity, and an unspeakable tragedy.

A now-viral video claims that The Simpsons “predicted” the shocking death of Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silva, who were killed in a car crash in Spain on July 3. The video shows what looks like an episode from the long-running cartoon, featuring a Portuguese footballer named “Yogo Jota” in a red number 20 shirt — the same number Jota wore at Liverpool.

In the supposed episode, the animated footballer is shown arguing with his brother in a car. Moments later, there’s a crash. A still of a crumpled car is followed by a fictional news anchor Kent Brockman announcing the deaths, and a memorial outside a stadium. As the video ends, a voiceover asks chillingly: “Another Simpsons prediction?”

It’s slick. It’s emotional. And it’s completely FAKE.

Diogo Jota Simpsons Prediction: No Such Episode Exists

Let’s be clear: The Simpsons never aired any episode remotely resembling this storyline in 2011 — or in any other year.

In 2011, the show was in its 22nd and 23rd seasons, covering episodes like “Lisa Simpson, This Isn’t Your Life”, “The Fool Monty”, “Flaming Moe", “Replaceable You”, “The Ten-Per-Cent Solution”, and “Lisa Goes Gaga”. These episodes focused on typical Springfield dramas — school rivalries, family dynamics, and political satire. None featured a Portuguese footballer. None included a tragic car crash. And no character named “Yogo Jota” — animated or otherwise — has ever appeared in the series.

The only reference to football in the 2011 episodes of The Simpsons appears in ‘Love Is a Many Strangled Thing’, where Homer is sent to parenting therapy after tickling Bart so aggressively during a football game that Bart ends up wetting his pants.

The video currently circulating online has all the hallmarks of being AI-generated or edited. It uses voiceovers, carefully stitched scenes, and blurred imagery to give the illusion of authenticity. It's emotionally manipulative — not a tribute, but a manufactured moment built for shares and shock value.

But Haven’t The Simpsons Predicted Things Before?

Yes — but only to a point.

Over the years, The Simpsons has earned a reputation for oddly prescient satire. Some predictions have come eerily true, like:

Donald Trump becoming US President (from a 2000 episode)

The Disney-Fox merger (first joked about in 1998)

Smartwatches and FaceTime

The discovery of the Higgs boson particle

But these “predictions” often come from satire rooted in real-world trends — not clairvoyance. And most importantly, they never came after a real-life tragedy. The Jota video is not a prediction come true. It's fiction, wrapped in grief, disguised as prophecy.

The Real Story: A Family, A Career, A Life Cut Short

What happened to Diogo Jota is not an internet mystery — it’s a human tragedy.

On July 3, Diogo Jota, 28, and his younger brother André, 25, were driving on the A-52 motorway in Zamora, Spain, reportedly en route to the northern port city of Santander. Jota was planning to take a ferry back to the UK ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season training, skipping air travel due to a recent lung procedure.

But something went terribly wrong.

According to Spanish Civil Guard investigators, the car was overtaking when a tyre likely burst, causing it to veer off the road. The crash was violent. The vehicle burst into flames, leaving both brothers trapped inside. Jota, they confirmed, was the one driving.

This week, authorities added another likely factor: speed. Based on wheel skid marks and crash dynamics, investigators believe Jota may have been driving faster than the posted 120 km/h speed limit.

Hours before the crash, Jota had shared a joyful video from his June 22 wedding to longtime partner Rute Cardoso. Together, they were raising three young children.

His final social media post — a beaming moment of love and new beginnings — now serves as a haunting memory.

Diogo Jota death: A City and a Nation in Mourning

The news hit like a thunderbolt across Europe.

From Liverpool to Lisbon, grief poured in — not from headlines, but from people. Friends. Fans. Family. Children who idolised him. Coaches who trusted him. Players who loved him like a brother.

Jota and Andre were laid to rest on Saturday in their hometown of Gondomar, near Porto. The service, attended by teammates and dignitaries, was led by the Bishop of Porto. Liverpool stars like Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez, along with manager Arne Slot, were there to pay tribute. Portuguese national team stars — Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Danilo Pereira — stood shoulder to shoulder in silence.

Notably absent was Cristiano Ronaldo, the national captain, though sources say he offered condolences privately.

Back at Anfield, a sea of scarves, flowers, and handwritten notes blanketed the stadium gates. At the Diogo Jota Football Academy near Gondomar, fans created their own candlelit memorial. One note, scrawled in a child’s handwriting, simply read: “Thank you, Diogo Jota.”

Diogo Jota death: The Truth Matters, Especially Now

Diogo Jota wasn’t a cartoon character or a “prediction.” He was a husband. A father. A son. A brother. A teammate. A role model.

He wasn’t predicted by The Simpsons — he was loved by millions, and that’s real enough.

So the next time a viral video tries to reduce a human life to a TikTok conspiracy or a piece of algorithm-fed folklore, pause. Grieve. Remember. Respect.

Let’s mourn the man, not mythologise the moment.