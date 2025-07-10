Airtel introduces Rs 189 plan for 21 days: UNLIMITED calls, 1GB data, 300 SMS
Airtel has quietly launched a new ₹189 prepaid plan offering unlimited calls, 1GB data, and 300 SMS for 21 days. This plan targets budget-conscious users who prioritize voice calls and occasional texts over heavy data usage.
Airtel's new recharge plan
Bharti Airtel introduces a new Rs 189 prepaid plan. It targets users who want basic mobile services without expensive data packs. While not officially announced, it's available on Airtel's app and website. The plan suits those wanting to keep their number active or for secondary SIM use, especially in rural areas where voice calls are still primary.
21 days validity
This plan offers 21-day validity with unlimited voice calls, 1GB data, and 300 SMS. It's not for heavy data users, but for those primarily using their phone for calls and occasional texts. Users needing more internet access should buy separate data top-ups. The plan offers convenience without long or expensive recharges.
Low-cost users
Airtel's new plan reflects a strategy to retain budget-conscious users and increase average revenue per user. The Rs 189 plan is ideal for users who primarily recharge for validity, not heavy data usage. It provides enough service to stay connected while keeping monthly costs low, making it suitable for students, seniors, or basic phone users.
Unlimited call prepaid plan
This plan joins Airtel's existing affordable offers, like the Rs 199 prepaid plan with 28-day validity. For Rs 10 more, users get an extra week of service. While the Rs 199 plan might offer better value for duration, the Rs 189 plan remains a solid choice for users with limited or temporary usage needs.
Airtel's prepaid portfolio
Airtel has been expanding its prepaid options, including premium plans with OTT benefits like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. In contrast, the Rs 189 plan focuses on essential services and affordability. It may not appeal to users needing high-speed data or entertainment apps, but it offers a practical solution for those seeking a simple, short-term mobile connection.