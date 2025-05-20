Combat rising temperatures and electricity bills with these five simple yet effective strategies for using your AC efficiently. From setting the optimal temperature to regular maintenance, learn how to stay cool without overspending.

The northern regions of India are feeling the heat as the summer sun rises over the country. Like, really. The temperature is high. Now when it's hot outside, your room's doors will be closed and your air conditioner will become your greatest buddy. However, this convenience may cause your power cost to skyrocket, depleting your monthly budget.

The worst thing isn't that. When AC is used improperly, it can potentially result in dangerous events like electrical fires, often known as "AC blasts." We documented many instances of air conditioners exploding in residences and residential areas last year. So, how can you keep cool without completely turning off the air conditioner? Here is a fast 5-point heatwave strategy that will keep your house cool and cozy without breaking the bank.

Set the temperature at 24 degree Celsius

Setting your AC to 18 degrees Celsius would not transform your room into Shimla any faster; it will merely make your AC work harder and increase your power bill. According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the ideal temperature is 24 degrees Celsius. Additionally, every degree lower than 24 raises your energy use by 6%.

So, 24 degrees is deemed suitable for people, power-efficient, and beneficial to your health, providing a combination of comfort and energy economy.

Use curtain when AC is on

Sunlight may be ideal for taking selfies, but it is not ideal for maintaining room temperature. So, when you turn on the air conditioner, close the curtains throughout the day to prevent the heat. You may also use reflective window coatings to bounce the heat back outdoors. Also, be sure to lock the doors and windows – otherwise, the cold air will leave and hot air from outside will enter, making your AC work harder.

Take care of AC

Even if your air conditioner is a heartless machine, it still need maintenance. Overuse degrades its performance, and skipping maintenance or overloading it is a recipe for disaster. Always get your air conditioner serviced before the summer comes. A filthy filter or blocked coils can cause overheating and, in severe situations, short circuits. So, cleaning and care is the first step.

Also, keep the electrical load distinct. Never connect your AC to a shared extension cable with a refrigerator or microwave. Use a dedicated power outlet with adequate earthing to equally divide the electrical load.

Use of fan with AC?

Do you think it's useless to switch on the ceiling fan when the air conditioner is running? Rethink your thought. You may avoid feeling heated in one place and chilly in another by using a fan in conjunction with your air conditioner to assist circulate the cool air more quickly. The fan, the original power-saving pair, aids your air conditioner in uniformly cooling the space.

Use timer or sleep mode

It's time to break the practice of turning on the air conditioner all day long, even while you're not in the room. Use the timer or sleep mode while you're asleep, and only turn on the air conditioner when necessary. In order to provide comfort without continuous cooling, this mode enables the AC to progressively raise the temperature as you sleep. Additionally, it may be programmed to shut off on its own after six or eight hours.