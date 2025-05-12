The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launches globally on Tuesday, May 13. The event will be livestreamed, revealing key features like the 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch day is finally here and we are going to see the full version of this new premium model from the company. Since the beginning of 2025, Samsung has been hinting at the S25 Edge; during the MWC 2025 in Barcelona, the company even unveiled the phone's outside design.

In addition to seeing the Samsung phone, we will now learn crucial information about it, like its features, characteristics, and potential retail pricing. Indeed, there will be a unique ceremony for the most recent Samsung unveiling that will be aired live online for everyone to see.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: When and where to watch event LIVE?

On Tuesday, May 13, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be on sale worldwide. If you're watching from India, the event will be livestreamed at 5:30 AM IST. On Tuesday, Samsung will conduct a virtual event for the debut of their new phone, which you can watch live on their official YouTube page.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect?

It has been revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge would include a 200MP primary sensor. This sensor may be a component of a dual-rear camera system, which is also anticipated to have a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 Edge would have a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, a remarkable peak brightness of 2,600 nits is anticipated from the display.

However, according to the launch teasers, the S25 Edge will have a very thin and light design, weighing less than 162 grams and having a thickness of only 5.84 mm.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is expected to power the Galaxy S25 Edge. Although Samsung has not yet released the One UI 7 version for all of its devices, we do anticipate the phone to arrive with this version based on Android 15. The thin profile, however, may become an issue because, according to rumors, it may only have a 3,900 mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price in India should be announced on Tuesday as well which will tell us more about how the company plans to position this device and target its consumers in the country.