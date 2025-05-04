Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a massive Rs 45,000 price cut during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. The flagship phone, packed with features like a 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, is now available at a significantly reduced price.

It could be time to act if you've been considering purchasing a high-end Android smartphone but have been putting it off due to the cost. As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, Samsung's flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has been drastically reduced in price by Rs 45,000.

Amazing deal on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was formerly priced at Rs 1,29,999, is now only Rs 84,999. And that's not all. You may be able to significantly reduce the price if you have an older phone to trade in. For instance, you may save up to Rs 20,150 by swapping a Galaxy S23, bringing the price down to as low as Rs 64,849.

Why you should pick Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Here are some reasons why it could be worth the significant savings on one of the top Android phones available.

The stylish titanium frame of the Galaxy S24 Ultra makes it stronger and lighter. Its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz and is smooth and brilliant (2,600 nits!). It is a future-ready investment because it is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and offers seven years of software upgrades.

Additionally, it has clever features like Galaxy AI, which raises the convenience level to a whole new level. These capabilities include Circle to Search and Live Translate.

This phone is a beast for those who adore cameras. It is ideal for both photography and video since it has a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP 5x zoom periscope lens, and additional adaptable lenses. You're covered on all fronts thanks to the 5,000mAh battery's capabilities for wireless and quick charging.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't simply a flagship phone with this sort of price reduction; it's a flagship offer. This might be your chance to upgrade if you've been holding off.

Other offers on Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung is offering massive limited-time discounts on three of its premium smartphones: the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S24 Ultra now comes at Rs 84,999, down from its original Rs 1,29,999 price tag—a flat Rs 45,000 discount. The Galaxy S24 is available for Rs 44,999, slashed from Rs 74,999, while the Galaxy S24 FE is being offered at Rs 34,999, down from Rs 59,999. These price cuts make the latest Galaxy S series much more accessible, offering flagship features and Galaxy AI integration at significantly reduced prices.