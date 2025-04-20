The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, possibly Samsung's thinnest smartphone, is rumored to launch in mid-May 2025. Featuring a titanium frame, dual rear cameras, and a sleek design, it's expected to boast high-end specs despite its slim profile.

Samsung is anticipated to release the Galaxy S25 Edge, which may be the company's thinnest smartphone to date. The phone was first hinted at during Galaxy Unpacked in January 2025, and it has since made many appearances, notably during MWC 2025, where its very thin design was completely shown. It has a superior titanium frame, a dual-camera configuration in the rear, and a slim appearance. The official launch date has not yet been announced by Samsung, but current rumors suggest a mid-May release. India could have to wait a little while longer, though, as the phone might not reach all area at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch date

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was expected to make its debut in April, maybe on the 15th, according to earlier sources. The phone is now anticipated to ship on May 13, 2025, while more recent sources suggest a delay. Some speculate that the recent death of co-CEO Han Jong-hee may have contributed to the delay, even though Samsung has not provided an official explanation.

The Galaxy S25 Edge may not immediately be available everywhere, even after launch. According to reports, the phone would first be made available in a few areas, most likely China and South Korea. Nevertheless, the phone has been added to the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website, suggesting that an India launch may be imminent.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected features

Reportedly only 5.84mm thick, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is notable for its very thin design. Even with its extreme thinness, it boasts flagship-level performance. To keep it sturdy, lightweight, and scratch-resistant, Samsung uses a titanium frame. Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver were the three color options available for the phone when it was displayed at MWC.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, which powers the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, is anticipated to power the Galaxy S25 Edge. It will probably have 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S25 Edge will include a dual-lens configuration with a main camera at the back that is probably 200 megapixels. A 12-megapixel front camera is what consumers can anticipate for selfies and video chats.

The battery is one area where Samsung could have made a small concession. According to reports, the phone's 4,000mAh battery is smaller than that of other flagship models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected price

The Galaxy S25 Edge's potential price has also been leaked. The 512GB variant may cost Euro 1,488 (about Rs 1,40,200), while the 256GB model is priced at about Euro 1,362 (approximately Rs 1,28,300). These prices are somewhat higher than prior estimates and position the Galaxy S25 Edge above the Galaxy S25+.

The phone may cost between Rs 1,13,000 and Rs 1,31,900 in India, according to estimates. This would place it significantly closer to the Galaxy S25 Ultra than the ordinary S25, which starts at Rs 80,999.