Reliance Jio offers a long-term plan with 912GB of data, unlimited 5G access, and free OTT platforms for a year. This Rs 3,599 plan includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and access to JioTV, JioCinema Premium, and JioCloud AI.

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is the largest private telecom company in the country. Reliance Jio holds the top position with over 480 million subscribers. Reliance Jio succeeds in attracting customers by offering plans with longer validity at lower prices. Along with this, Reliance Jio keeps introducing new plans to compete with rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Now, Reliance Jio is offering a super-duper plan with 912GB of data. Along with 912GB of data, it also offers free access to 5G and free OTT platforms. Let's see the price and validity of this plan.

Super Plan with Long-Term Validity

Frequent recharges can be a hassle. Therefore, activating long-term plans, meaning 1-year validity, is a better way. In such long-term plans, data and additional benefits are offered at different prices. In the Reliance Jio plan we are discussing today, customers get 912GB of data.

912GB Data Plan from Reliance Jio

This plan is suitable for those who use high data, calls, and reliable internet without the hassle of frequent recharges.

Validity: 365 days (1 year)

Data: 2.5GB data per day (912GB per year)

Voice Call: Unlimited calls to any network.

SMS: 100 free SMS per day. (36500 SMS per year)

5G Access: Unlimited True 5G data for eligible users

Price: Rs 3,599

Additional Benefits in this Long-Term Plan

Jio users generally get free access to JioTV. Live channels can be viewed through this app. 50GB of free cloud storage (JioCloud AI) is available. JioCinema Premium (formerly Jio Hotstar) access is also available to customers for 90 days. This plan aims to provide users with maximum entertainment at a low price.

This Plan for Regular Users

This package can be said to be suitable for all categories. This one-year plan is suitable for students, employees, travelers, and housewives. It's a good fit for users looking for 5G access without daily limits. This plan includes unlimited calls, data, OTT content, and cloud storage options.

Smart Plan

Jio's Rs 3599 annual recharge plan is a smart and economical option for users who want uninterrupted service throughout the year. With 912GB of high-speed data, unlimited calls, true 5G access, and additional benefits like OTT subscriptions and cloud storage, this plan offers good value at a reasonable price.