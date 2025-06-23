BSNL has entered the 5G market with its SIM-free Q-5G FWA service, offering affordable plans starting at Rs 999. This plug-and-play service bypasses traditional SIM requirements and aims to bridge the digital divide.

With the debut of its Q-5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has finally entered the 5G market. In contrast to traditional 5G services that need a SIM card, BSNL's Q-5G is wire-free and SIM-free, providing plug-and-play access straight to devices.

Millions of consumers who have been waiting for reasonably priced 5G services will be much relieved by this new development, but it also serves as a warning to private telecom companies, who now face fiercer competition from the state-run behemoth.

With ambitions to reach Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, and Gwalior by September 2025, the Q-5G FWA service has already been launched in Hyderabad. The launch of 5G by BSNL is noteworthy, particularly for consumers in rural and semi-urban regions where access to commercial carriers is restricted.

BSNL's monthly plans

BSNL has announced two monthly plans under its Q-5G FWA service:

Rs 999 Plan: Offers 100Mbps high-speed internet for 30 days

Rs 1499 Plan: Offers 300Mbps blazing-fast speed for 30 days

Scroll to load tweet…

Whether for streaming, working from home, or playing online games, both plans are made to accommodate heavy data users. There is no need for a SIM card, a technician, or wiring; users only need to plug the gadget in and begin browsing the internet.

BSNL's entry in 5G market

The Q-5G FWA service from BSNL is very simple to set up since it uses plug-and-play technology, which is similar to how Wi-Fi routers operate. By offering dependable and quick internet connectivity without the infrastructural constraints of fibre or regular broadband, this creative concept seeks to narrow India's digital divide.

Additionally, consumers may avoid the inconvenience of actual SIM swaps or cell number portability because there is no SIM required. Both small enterprises and households will find it to be the perfect option.

The private telecom sector has undoubtedly been agitated by the arrival of such affordable and user-friendly 5G services. In addition to making high-speed internet access easier, BSNL's Q-5G forces rivals Jio, Airtel, and Vi to reconsider their accessibility and price.