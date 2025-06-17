- Home
- Technology
- Jio introduces Rs 349 plan in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with calling, data and Fiber trial
Jio introduces Rs 349 plan in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with calling, data and Fiber trial
Reliance Jio introduces a new starter pack with unlimited calls, data, and Fiber services for just Rs 349. This offer includes a 50-day Jio Fiber trial, 50GB cloud storage, and 90 days of Jio Hotstar, currently available in Telangana and Andhra.
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 06:16 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Getty
Jio Starter Pack Ushers in a New Digital Era
Jio Starter Pack: Reliance Jio announces a digital offer for new smartphone buyers, including unlimited calling, data, and Fiber services for just Rs 349.
25
Image Credit : Google
Jio Starter Pack Details
Jio Starter Pack offers unlimited 5G for 28 days, a 50-day free Jio Fiber trial, 50GB Jio AI Cloud storage, and 90 days of free Jio Hotstar.
35
Image Credit : Google
Jio Starter Pack Available in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
The Jio Starter Pack is available in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Get details at Jio retailers and partner outlets when buying a new mobile.
45
Image Credit : Google
Jio's Telecom Revolution
As per TRAI (April 2025), Jio leads the Andhra Pradesh telecom circle, including Telangana, dominating mobile and fiber services.
55
Image Credit : Google
Jio's Success: Speed, Price, and Availability
Jio's success is attributed to its 5G infrastructure, affordable pricing, and connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas via AirFiber.
Top Stories