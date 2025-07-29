For just Rs 400 a month, your home TV can become a high-end computer. JioPC, a virtual desktop, has been launched.

Reliance Jio has announced "JioPC," a cloud-based virtual desktop platform. Using artificial intelligence and secure computing, Jio aims to make high-end computing accessible to every Indian family. For the first time, users can pay for the model they need without any lock-in period and zero maintenance. JioPC marks a transformative step in India's digital journey.

Just Rs 400

Experience the features and performance of a high-end PC worth at least Rs 50,000 without any upfront investment, starting at just Rs 400 per month. There's no lock-in period. JioPC transforms any screen into a full-fledged computer without needing expensive hardware or upgrades. Just plug in, sign up, and start computing.

Cloud-backed AI Tech

JioPC redefines personal computing by delivering a next-generation, AI-ready experience powered by the cloud. It's always up-to-date with the latest technology, boots up quickly and seamlessly without lags, and is secure by design, protected from viruses and malware at the network level. Access it from anywhere using a Jio set-top box, keyboard, mouse, and screen.

No Repairs, Universal Compatibility

No repairs, no depreciation, and compatible with all hardware, JioPC is designed for India's evolving needs. It caters to students, professionals, small businesses, and growing families. To empower creativity and productivity, JioPC has partnered with Adobe to offer users free access to Adobe Express, a world-class design and editing tool.

The platform also includes access to all major AI tools and popular applications. 512 GB of cloud storage is included with the subscription. Designed for India's rapidly growing digital economy, JioPC provides convenient, on-demand computing for everyone from solopreneurs to small businesses to students, upgradeable at any time. The subscription model eliminates overspending and performance issues. AI-ready tools facilitate innovative learning, work-from-anywhere capabilities, and everyday tasks.

JioPC is available to all existing and new JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers across India. New users get one month of free service.

JioPC makes computing smart, secure, and future-proof without the burden of ownership. It adapts, learns, and grows with the customer's needs. From classrooms to street-side shops, home offices to creative studios, JioPC is poised to revolutionize computing in India.

Key JioPC Information:

- Plans start at Rs 400 per month, no lock-in period

- No hardware required – turns any screen into a smart PC

- Fast boot-up, always updated, never slows down

- Network-level security – virus, malware, and hack-proof

- AI-ready tools for learning, work, and creativity

- Available to JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users across India

- One-month free trial includes Jio WorkPlace, Microsoft Office (browser-based), and 512 GB cloud storage

How to Set Up JioPC:

1. Power on your Jio set-top box and go to the Apps section.

2. Launch the JioPC app and click "Get Started."

3. Plug in your keyboard and mouse.

4. Sign in with your registered contact number or enter your details to register.

5. Log in and start using your cloud computer instantly.