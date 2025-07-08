Image Credit : X

BSNL is a reliable choice, especially in semi-urban/rural areas with affordable plans. The Rs 187 recharge offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. The Rs 153 plan provides 1GB daily data with similar voice and SMS benefits.

While BSNL lacks entertainment apps, it offers more daily data at lower prices. For high data needs, BSNL and Jio offer great value; for bundled entertainment, Airtel and Vi are suitable.