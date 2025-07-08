Best mobile recharge plans under Rs 300: Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL compared
Find the most affordable prepaid recharge plans under ₹300 from top providers like Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL. Compare data, calling, and SMS benefits to choose the best plan for your needs.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Best Monthly Recharge Plan Under 300
Jio Recharge Plans
Reliance Jio is known for affordable, data-packed prepaid plans. Its popular Rs 209 plan offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days, plus access to JioTV and JioCinema. For light internet users who prioritize calling, Jio's Rs 155 plan provides 2GB total data, 300 SMS, and unlimited calls for 28 days.
Airtel Plans
Airtel offers value-packed plans with strong network quality and extra benefits. The Rs 265 plan provides 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days, including access to Wynk Music, HelloTunes, and Airtel Xstream. The Rs 155 plan, ideal for callers, offers 1GB total data, 300 SMS, and unlimited calls for 24 days.
Vodafone Idea Recharge
Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers extra value with features like data rollover and night-time data. The Rs 269 plan provides 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days, including "Binge All Night" and weekend data rollover. The Rs 199 plan offers 1GB total data, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS for 28 days.
BSNL Recharge Plan
BSNL is a reliable choice, especially in semi-urban/rural areas with affordable plans. The Rs 187 recharge offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. The Rs 153 plan provides 1GB daily data with similar voice and SMS benefits.
While BSNL lacks entertainment apps, it offers more daily data at lower prices. For high data needs, BSNL and Jio offer great value; for bundled entertainment, Airtel and Vi are suitable.