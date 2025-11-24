Want to Keep Secrets Safe? Turn Off These Smartphone Settings Now
Your smartphone listens to your conversations and shows you personalized ads. This can put your private info at risk. This article shows you how to change key settings to protect your data and stop the ads.
Your secrets are in your smartphone's hands!
Did you know your smartphone knows all your secrets, even if your loved ones don't? Ever noticed how after talking about something, ads for it pop up on Google? For example, you discuss buying a fridge or washing machine at home. A little later, you see ads for it on Google, Instagram, or YouTube. Sometimes, you just think about something and the ad appears!
Wondering how this is possible?
When you see this, you might wonder how it's possible or think it's a coincidence. But it's not. Your phone listens to every word. It knows what you want, what you like, where you've been, who messages you, and your secrets. Your phone knows everything about you.
Is it dangerous?
This is very dangerous. It's like handing over control of your life to your phone. It collects your most private information, which can be used to deceive you. This can even make you a victim of cybercrime. So, you should turn off some settings immediately.
The 'Allow' blunder!
When installing an app, we often hit 'allow' without reading. Some apps won't open otherwise. But not all apps need this. It's automatically on for many apps, playing a key role in collecting your details. Turning off these and other settings will benefit you in the future. Details are below.
What should you do?
How to turn off personalized data sharing:
- Go to your phone's Settings.
- Click on Google.
- Click All Services, then Privacy & Security.
- Click on Personalized using shared data.
- You don't need these, but they're all on. Turn them off.
Do this quickly
How to turn off Usage & Diagnostics: (This setting sends your info to Google. To turn it off...)
- Go to your phone's Settings.
- Click on Google.
- Click All Services, then Privacy & Security.
- Click on Usage & diagnostics.
- Turn off Usage & diagnostics.
Do this to stop ads
To stop targeted ads and prevent your phone from listening:
- Go to your phone's Settings.
- Click on Google.
- Open All Services.
- Click on Ads.
- Click Reset advertising ID and confirm.
- Delete advertising ID.
