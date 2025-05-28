Image Credit : @PrateikDas | Twitter

The leading tech giant Xiaomi has finally unveiled its first electric SUV called YU7. The launch-related details will be announced by the corporation in July of this year. The business may begin taking reservations for the same once it is formally published.

Details indicate that the company's Modena platform was used to produce the recently released YU7. Its dimensions are 1608 mm in height, 4999 mm in length, and 1996 mm in width. Its 3000 mm wheelbase is also respectable.

It will be available in nine different colours. The collection will comprise green, inspired by Colombian emeralds, orange, and metallic titanium finishes.