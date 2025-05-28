Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV announced: 43-inch display, advanced features and 835km range
Xiaomi is launching its first electric SUV, the YU7, in July. The Modena platform-based SUV boasts impressive dimensions, nine color options, and advanced features like a 43-inch HyperVision display and UWB keyless entry.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The leading tech giant Xiaomi has finally unveiled its first electric SUV called YU7. The launch-related details will be announced by the corporation in July of this year. The business may begin taking reservations for the same once it is formally published.
Details indicate that the company's Modena platform was used to produce the recently released YU7. Its dimensions are 1608 mm in height, 4999 mm in length, and 1996 mm in width. Its 3000 mm wheelbase is also respectable.
It will be available in nine different colours. The collection will comprise green, inspired by Colombian emeralds, orange, and metallic titanium finishes.
Aesthetically, it makes a strong design statement with a completely LED headlamp arrangement combined with DRLs and a C-shaped light bar in the back. Aside from that, the model will be available with beautiful alloy wheels in sizes ranging from 19 to 20 inches.
The YU7 has been upgraded with inward-folding electronic door handles and stunning ambient lighting. It also has UWB (Ultra-Wideband), which allows for smartphone-based keyless entry and boot access.
Customers and front-seat passengers may view everything on the 43-inch-wide "HyperVision" display in the cabin. A futuristic multipurpose steering wheel, two cup holders in the front, automated climate control, "zero gravity" front seats with a 123-degree recline option, and more are noteworthy features.
Regarding the powertrain, it comes in RWD, AWD, and Max AWD configurations. While the other alternatives come with a 101.7 kWh NCM battery with a range of 760 km and a 96.3 kWh LFP battery with a range of 770 km, the former receives a 96.3 kWh LFP battery with an 835 km range.