The Redmi A5, a new low-cost phone from Xiaomi, has been released in India. The new phone, which is primarily intended for consumers seeking a dependable and feature-rich alternative in the entry-level market, seeks to provide cutting-edge capabilities at a reasonable cost. It draws design inspiration from the iPhone 16, featuring a vertically aligned camera module on the back.

Redmi A5: Features and specifications

The 6.88-inch HD+ display on the Redmi A5 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. For less eye strain, the screen has Triple TÜV Rheinland certification and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. For basic defence against dust and water splashes, it has an IP52 rating. The gadget features a bottom-firing speaker with a 150% volume increase and a fingerprint scanner located on the side.

It has a 32MP AI dual back camera configuration for photography. It has an 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

The phone is powered by a 5200mAh battery, and a 15W fast charger is included in the package. Running Android 15, the Redmi A5 will get four years of security fixes and two years of software upgrades.

Redmi A5: Price and availability

The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi A5 costs Rs 6,499, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 7,499 as well. Purchases of the smartphone will begin on April 16, 2025. Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and physical retail locations will all sell it. It will also be offered at leading retail outlets, and buyers have the option of choosing from three colour variants: Jaisalmer Gold, Just Black, and Puducherry Blue.