The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G offers impressive features like a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 32MP camera. Priced affordably at ₹9,999, it goes on sale on Amazon starting June 23rd.

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is the latest smartphone in Realme's low-cost portfolio. It is a member of the Narzo series. The most current smartphone, the Narzo 80 Lite, is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. Aside from the name, it resembles the Realme C73 5G, one of the company's most recent low-cost phone releases. This includes its available colour choices, which are Crystal Purple and Onyx Black and resemble the finishes seen on the C73 5G.

However, a landing page on the official website isn't yet online, and the phone's Amazon landing page still displays "notify me," thus some of the specifications are still unclear.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite: Features and specifications

Like the Realme C73 5G, the Narzo 80 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with a sizable 6,000mAh battery.

According to Realme, "This device offers millions of young users top-tier technology like the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, massive 6000mAh battery, military-grade shock resistance, and IP64 protection at an affordable price point thanks to the ideal combination of powerful hardware, clever software features, and robust durability."

Scroll to load tweet…

With the support of Realme's dependable quality and service network, we are dedicated to giving our users the freedom to accomplish more, enjoy more, and stay connected worry-free.

In addition to the CPU, battery, and durability, the Narzo 80 Lite 5G boasts a 32-megapixel rear camera sensor and a secondary depth sensor. Regarding software, Realme UI 6.0 is available and is most likely based on Android 15. As previously stated, there is up to 6GB of RAM, up to 18GB of expanded RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G weighs 197 grammes and is 7.94 mm thick, while having a large battery inside.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite: Price and availability

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will go on sale on Amazon on June 23. The 4GB and 6GB RAM versions of the phone cost Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, respectively. Both variants come with 128GB of storage as standard. The 4GB and 6GB RAM versions are now available for an extra Rs 500 and Rs 700 off, bringing their effective pricing down to Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.