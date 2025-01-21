OnePlus 13R now available under Rs 25,000: Here’s how to grab the deal!

The OnePlus 13R, a flagship killer smartphone, is available for a steal. With discounts and exchange offers, you can grab this powerful device for under Rs 25,000. This deal combines bank discounts and trade-in value, making the 13R an even more attractive option.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is the ideal option for anyone seeking a flagship killer, even if the OnePlus 13 is the company's flagship smartphone. It offers superior performance without the high cost of flagship, high-end devices. The 13R already provides excellent value for money, starting at just Rs 42,999, but what if we told you that you could purchase it for less than Rs 25,000? This bargain is difficult to pass up because of several good discounts and exchange incentives.

OnePlus 13R available for under Rs 25,000: How the deal works? The OnePlus 13R, which retails for Rs 42,999 for the base variant (12GB RAM + 256GB storage), is available on the company's own website as well as Amazon. The more expensive model, which comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs Rs 49,999. Users of ICICI Bank credit cards (apart from those with Amazon Pay credit cards) may instantly save Rs 3,000, lowering the costs to Rs 39,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively. You may also use a OneCard credit card to receive this Rs 3,000 discount when purchasing from the official OnePlus website. Additionally, depending on the value of your previous smartphone, Amazon is giving an exchange deal of up to Rs 36,500. For instance, you could get Rs 16,300 by trading in a two-year-old OnePlus 11R, which would essentially lower the base model's price to Rs 23,699. After the swap, the more expensive 16GB RAM version will cost Rs 30,699 instead.



The quality and market worth of your previous phone determine the ultimate exchange value. To verify, go to Amazon, pick the desired OnePlus 13R model, then input your device's information. You're going to get a great bargain on one of the most affordable phones available if your trade-in is eligible for the maximum value.

Why OnePlus 13R is worth it? The OnePlus 13R's striking look and reliable performance set it apart in the sub-Rs 50,000 pricing range. With a more immersive viewing experience and no glare or mistouches that come with curved screens, the flat 6.78-inch display is a clear improvement over its predecessor, the 12R. In addition to being more user-friendly, its flat design matches the brightness of the previous generation, guaranteeing clear images in any lighting condition. Another useful enhancement is the inclusion of Glove Mode. It's a useful feature in the winter because it lets you operate the touchscreen without taking off your gloves. Performance-wise, the OnePlus 13R offers all the power you may want for daily use as well as more taxing activities like gaming. The phone operates swiftly and manages multitasking with ease thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. When combined with enhanced thermal management, the 13R maintains its coolness even after extended use. With the 80W rapid charging that brings you up to full power in around 50 minutes, its 6,000mAh battery also guarantees that you can spend a day and a half without charging.

