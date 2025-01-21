OnePlus 13R now available under Rs 25,000: Here’s how to grab the deal!

The OnePlus 13R, a flagship killer smartphone, is available for a steal. With discounts and exchange offers, you can grab this powerful device for under Rs 25,000. This deal combines bank discounts and trade-in value, making the 13R an even more attractive option.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is the ideal option for anyone seeking a flagship killer, even if the OnePlus 13 is the company's flagship smartphone. It offers superior performance without the high cost of flagship, high-end devices. The 13R already provides excellent value for money, starting at just Rs 42,999, but what if we told you that you could purchase it for less than Rs 25,000? This bargain is difficult to pass up because of several good discounts and exchange incentives.

article_image2

OnePlus 13R available for under Rs 25,000: How the deal works?

The OnePlus 13R, which retails for Rs 42,999 for the base variant (12GB RAM + 256GB storage), is available on the company's own website as well as Amazon. The more expensive model, which comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs Rs 49,999.

Users of ICICI Bank credit cards (apart from those with Amazon Pay credit cards) may instantly save Rs 3,000, lowering the costs to Rs 39,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively. You may also use a OneCard credit card to receive this Rs 3,000 discount when purchasing from the official OnePlus website.

Additionally, depending on the value of your previous smartphone, Amazon is giving an exchange deal of up to Rs 36,500. For instance, you could get Rs 16,300 by trading in a two-year-old OnePlus 11R, which would essentially lower the base model's price to Rs 23,699. After the swap, the more expensive 16GB RAM version will cost Rs 30,699 instead.

The quality and market worth of your previous phone determine the ultimate exchange value. To verify, go to Amazon, pick the desired OnePlus 13R model, then input your device's information. You're going to get a great bargain on one of the most affordable phones available if your trade-in is eligible for the maximum value.

article_image3

Why OnePlus 13R is worth it?

The OnePlus 13R's striking look and reliable performance set it apart in the sub-Rs 50,000 pricing range. With a more immersive viewing experience and no glare or mistouches that come with curved screens, the flat 6.78-inch display is a clear improvement over its predecessor, the 12R.

In addition to being more user-friendly, its flat design matches the brightness of the previous generation, guaranteeing clear images in any lighting condition. Another useful enhancement is the inclusion of Glove Mode. It's a useful feature in the winter because it lets you operate the touchscreen without taking off your gloves.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 13R offers all the power you may want for daily use as well as more taxing activities like gaming. The phone operates swiftly and manages multitasking with ease thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

When combined with enhanced thermal management, the 13R maintains its coolness even after extended use. With the 80W rapid charging that brings you up to full power in around 50 minutes, its 6,000mAh battery also guarantees that you can spend a day and a half without charging.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features gcw

iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features

iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more

Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price leaked ahead of January 22 launch check details gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Price LEAKED ahead of January 22 launch | Check details

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 22: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 22: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Recent Stories

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh 2025, demands his coins (WATCH) shk

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh, demands his coins (WATCH)

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Recent Videos

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon
Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Video Icon
'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

Video Icon