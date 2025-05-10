Realme has confirmed the global launch of its GT 7 series, including the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T, on May 27 in Paris. The design of the GT 7T has been revealed, featuring a square camera module and a leather-textured back panel.

On May 27 at 1:30 pm IST, the Realme GT 7T will launch with the Realme GT 7. The smartphone will have a different design than its predecessor, according to the microsites. It has a square camera module with two sensors and an LED flash unit on the back of its flat frame.

These new devices will join the previously launched Realme GT 7 Pro, which was the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in India.

AI-powered photographic characteristics are confirmed by a HyperImage+ text. The incoming phone has a leather textured back panel with two vertical running black lines and a yellow color option. The power button is highlighted in yellow, and the side frame appears to be black as well.

Amazon has confirmed that the Realme GT 7T is available. In the days preceding the launch event, the brand is anticipated to provide further information about the GT 7 series.

Although there has been no word on the pricing of the smartphone, we expect it to come in the mid-range, somewhere around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Still, we cannot claim anything, but as per the specifications of the device, we can assume it to be around the price tag, or maybe less.