May 2025 will see the launch of several new smartphones from leading brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Poco. Check details.

This month promises to be fascinating as well-known companies like OnePlus, Samsung, and Poco, among others, release new smartphones. Samsung is also fighting for a desired place at the premium table with the iPhone 17 Air competition, the Galaxy S25 Edge, but OnePlus has already announced its ambitions to unveil a new small flagship that is probably going to follow in the footsteps of the OnePlus 13T.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge deserves a formal debut, despite Samsung's constant teasing, previews, and even hiding it within a glass box. The majority of sources stated that it will take place in April, but the corporation appears to have been compelled to alter those plans, so we may witness its introduction in May. Although Samsung has not yet released an official statement on the matter, rumors even suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge may ship on May 13, which is still a few weeks away.

According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 Edge would have a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a fluid refresh rate of 120 Hz. However, the device's most notable feature is its very thin and light construction.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is expected to power the Galaxy S25 Edge's internal components. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge's thin form could become an issue since, according to reports, it will have a 3,900 mAh battery that supports 25W charging in order to keep its thin profile.

OnePlus 13s

Although the exact timing of the OnePlus 13s' official debut in India is still unclear, we do anticipate significant updates from the company, and a May 2025 launch is not entirely out of the question.

The OnePlus 13T is likely to be renamed as the 13s in India, even if OnePlus hasn't stated this explicitly. With the 13R currently out, the OnePlus 13s will be the third smartphone in the 13 series.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor will power the flagship 13s, according to OnePlus. With its 6.32-inch display, it will be the perfect little gadget with strong capabilities. Additionally, the OnePlus 13s will be available in pink and black at launch. Priced below the OnePlus 13 model in the series, the OnePlus 13s is expected to start at about Rs 55,000 in India.

Realme GT 7

The Realme GT 7 is now preparing for its Indian market debut. Through its social media platforms, Realme has formally hinted at the smartphone's impending release while showcasing its remarkable gaming skills.

It has been established that the smartphone can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with a high frame rate for up to six hours. It is anticipated to be part of the company's most recent range of gaming-focused smartphones in India, along with the Realme GT 7 Pro.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage power the smartphone. It is powered by Android 15's Realme UI 6.0.

Poco F7

The Poco F7 is anticipated to make its worldwide debut in May, and it may also be released in India with the F7 Ultra. With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU and up to 16GB of RAM, the new Poco F-series phone is probably going to be a high-performance gadget.

It is anticipated to include a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and a large 7,550mAh battery that may be capable of 90W charging. The phone is probably going to have two back cameras and an IP69 rating.