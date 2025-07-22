OpenAI's ChatGPT is experiencing a surge in popularity, handling 2.5 billion daily prompt requests, potentially challenging Google's search supremacy.

Google's search supremacy appears to be gradually being challenged by the growing popularity of AI search tools. According to OpenAI, more than 2 billion users have sent prompt requests to its AI chatbot.

These AI-powered tools are gradually replacing search, and it appears that OpenAI is enjoying the popularity and demand for these services among its millions of users. In this report, the company disclosed to Axios that its servers are handling 2.5 billion prompt requests every day.

The intriguing aspect of these details is that only over 330 million of these prompt requests are coming from users based in the United States. The 2.5 billion daily prompt queries for ChatGPT is definitely better than the 1 billion prompts the AI chatbot was recording back in December last year.

Where Does Google Stand?

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, recently revealed that the search giant sees five trillion search queries from users every year. While the company does not release daily or monthly search data, the annual data means that Google Search averages 14 billion searches per day. This data has also been corroborated by a few independent researchers, according to a report by TechCrunch.

To be fair, by incorporating Gemini into Search with the new AI mode, Google is demonstrating its own AI roadmap. Additionally, in keeping with the plans the company has revealed at the I/O conferences over the past two years, you will begin to see AI-curated results in Discover and other Google products.

In the upcoming years, ChatGPT will have further opportunities to increase its daily prompt queries. For its premium members, OpenAI recently unveiled ChatGPT agents, which imitate other AI agents that have been in use for a few months.

India and the United States are projected to be ChatGPT's two biggest markets. After Perplexity offered qualified users of major Indian telecom network operator Bharti Airtel free Perplexity Pro memberships for a year, the chatbot software that had been topping the Apple software Store charts in India was recently overtaken by Perplexity.