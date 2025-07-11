Image Credit : iSTOCK

OpenAI plans to release its first AI-powered browser in the next few weeks, set to revolutionize web browsing. Based on Chromium, Google Chrome's open-source framework, it will feature built-in ChatGPT functionality and AI agents designed to perform tasks directly for users.

This is seen as a strategic move by Sam Altman's OpenAI to evolve from a chatbot provider to an integrated part of users' daily workflows.