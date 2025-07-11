OpenAI's new AI browser to take on Chrome, Perplexity and Brave
OpenAI is poised to launch AI-powered Chromium-based browser with built-in ChatGPT and AI agents. This move challenges Chrome's dominance and could impact Google's ad revenue, while competing with other AI browsers like Perplexity's Comet and Brave.
A New Revolution in Web Browsing: OpenAI's AI Browser!
OpenAI plans to release its first AI-powered browser in the next few weeks, set to revolutionize web browsing. Based on Chromium, Google Chrome's open-source framework, it will feature built-in ChatGPT functionality and AI agents designed to perform tasks directly for users.
This is seen as a strategic move by Sam Altman's OpenAI to evolve from a chatbot provider to an integrated part of users' daily workflows.
'Operator' Agents: Your Work Just Got Easier!
The new browser will include a native chat interface and support AI agents like 'Operator,' capable of handling tasks such as making reservations, filling out forms, and summarizing documents.
This will simplify and speed up users' online tasks. Instead of typing a query, users can ask an AI agent to perform a task, find information, summarize it, or fill out necessary forms.
A Challenge to Chrome's Dominance?
OpenAI's new browser could divert traffic from traditional websites by keeping users within AI-generated responses. Chrome, used by over 3 billion people, provides valuable user data to Google, fueling its ad empire, which accounts for over 70% of Alphabet's total revenue.
If ChatGPT's 500 million weekly users switch to this browser, it could significantly impact Google's ad revenue, especially given existing antitrust concerns about Google's search dominance and control over the Chrome ecosystem.