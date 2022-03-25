OnePlus Pad likely to arrive with OLED display, fast charging, more

After entering into the budget-friendly smartwatch market, one Plus plans to enter into the tablet market. Just a few days ahead, Mukul Sharma, a tipster, asserted that the OnePlus Pad has already entered into mass production and will arrive shortly.

The specification and prices of the alleged machine have surfaced on the web. Another tipster named Sam has indicated that the OnePlus Pad will have a massive display and battery with great support for speedy charging. Here's everything heard and said about the alleged upcoming OnePlus tablet,

The speculated OnePlus tablet will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. It might have 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to come pre-installed with Android 12L. The device may include a 10,090mAh battery. The OnePlus Pad will most likely support 45W fast charging. This could be a selling point for the tablet, as fast charging is uncommon in tablets.

The OnePlus Pad is also expected to have a large 12.4-inch OLED display. Previous leaks indicated that the device's panel supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. While this may not be the largest screen size on the market, it appears that the company intends to offer a larger display than one might expect.

Recently, Samsung took the wraps off its latest Galaxy Tab S8+ with a similar high refresh rate display and battery unit. For those who wish to even bigger screen, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a massive 14.6-inch display, which is larger than the 12.9-inch panel found on Apple's iPad Pro.

The OnePlus Pad is expected to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device could have a dual rear camera setup at the back in terms of optics. A 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera could be included in the system. The device will reportedly have an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Presently it is unknown when the brand intends to launch the tablet and the prices range. The features suggest that the company might target the mid-range premium tablet market. The indicated price by the tipster could be CNY 2999, which is around Rs 35,950 in India (after conversion). It is to be noted that OnePlus hasn't yet confirmed any tablet as of now.



