Round-up 2021: OnePlus 10, Oppo Find N to Realme GT 2 Pro; smartphones expected to launch in 2022

Throughout the year, smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Google, OnePlus, Oppo, and others released their finest devices in order to entice customers. Here are the smartphones that are expected to launch in the upcoming year:

OnePlus 10 The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has previously confirmed that its next flagship handsets, the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro, will be released in January 2022. The OnePlus 10 series is expected to include a triple camera arrangement with a 50MP primary lens and additional lenses. It will be fascinating to see if OnePlus continues its collaboration with Hasselblad in the OnePlus 10 series. These smartphones are likely to be equipped with the recently revealed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets. The OnePlus 10 series might arrive in three variants, beginning with an 8GB option.

Oppo Find N In the New Year 2022, the foldable smartphone category appears to improve. With Samsung as the sole commercial participant, Oppo, a Chinese conglomerate, is expected to challenge it with its first foldable smartphone, the Find N. Oppo Find N boasts three screens, one on the front and two inner panels that join with a hinge to give you the impression of an expanding and large display. Oppo Find N comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and 6GB of RAM. The foldable smartphone has five cameras, three on the back panel and two for selfies. One selfie lens is active when the device is folded, while the second emerges when the device is opened.

Realme GT 2 Pro The Realme GT 2 series will be available internationally on January 4. During the last event, Realme claimed that the Realme GT 2 Pro is made of bio-polymer, has a 150-degree ultrawide camera with a fish-eye mode, and has a 360-degree NFC. Aside from that, the Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to have a design comparable to the Nexus 6P, which was released in 2015. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power the new smartphone. It will almost certainly have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone might come with three back cameras.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Xiaomi is also planning to release its mid-range device, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, in the nation. The firm has now released a teaser indicating the debut date of January 6. According to the teaser, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge would be the first smartphone in India to enable 120W rapid charging. It will also be 5G ready. At the same time, the specifics have not yet been released. The device will be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+, according to rumours. If this is correct, the smartphone will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor might power the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. On this gadget, Xiaomi may deploy a 108-megapixel triple back camera setup. Finally, a 4500mAh battery may be included.

iPhone SE 3 from Apple The Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer is expected to release the third generation iPhone SE 3 next year. The Apple iPhone SE 3 is aimed towards aspirational areas like India, with the goal of converting Android users to iOS. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to have the same 4.7-inch Retina display, 3GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage as the iPhone SE 2. The SE 3 will be powered by the A15 Bionic processor, which is presently utilised in the iPhone 13 series. In terms of cameras, the iPhone SE 3 might include a 12MP back lens and a 7MP front-facing camera for selfies.